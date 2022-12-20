Southsea charity pays tribute to patron Specials singer Terry Hall who has died aged 63
A Southsea mental health charity has shared their gratitude for Terry Hall’s work as patron after the announcement of his death.
The musician and former The Specials frontman died aged 62 on Sunday, December 18 ‘following a brief illness’ according to his band.
In a series of Facebook posts made on Tuesday, December 20, Tonic Music for Mental Health said: ‘RIP our wonderful patron, Terry. Thank you for your support and belief from the beginning and throughout Terry, you’ve helped more than you’ll ever know.
The charity, based on Prince Albert Road, Southsea, added: ‘Terry did so much to give Tonic a platform to not only raise awareness of mental health but raising funds for us to support people experiencing mental health problems.
‘One of those times was when all proceeds were donated to Tonic during this very special and intimate show at The 100 Club where The Specials performed their first live debut of ‘Encore’, their first studio album in 38 years.