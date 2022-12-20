Terry Hall, lead singer of The Specials, has died at the age of 63. The singer-songwriter rose to fame as part of the band, who were pioneers of the ska scene in the UK

The musician and former The Specials frontman died aged 62 on Sunday, December 18 ‘following a brief illness’ according to his band.

In a series of Facebook posts made on Tuesday, December 20, Tonic Music for Mental Health said: ‘RIP our wonderful patron, Terry. Thank you for your support and belief from the beginning and throughout Terry, you’ve helped more than you’ll ever know.

The charity, based on Prince Albert Road, Southsea, added: ‘Terry did so much to give Tonic a platform to not only raise awareness of mental health but raising funds for us to support people experiencing mental health problems.