Founded 10 years ago by Dr Dev Patel, Perfect Skin Solutions at 121 Winter Road, Southsea, offers aesthetic face, body, skin and foot treatments. These include botox, dermal fillers and dermatological treatments.

The establishement is shortlisted in the finals of the annual Aesthetics Awards, which will be held on March 16 in Grosvenor House, London. The categories in which the Dr Patel and the rest of Southsea clinic team could win are medical aesthetic practitioner of the year, clinic team of the year, clinic team of the year for the south of England, and topical skin product/ range of the year.

Perfect Skincare Solutions is up for numerous awards Pictured: Dev Patel at Perfect Skincare Solutions, Fratton, Portsmouth on Wednesday 7th February 2024 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Dr Dev Patel, who has been a doctor for 24 years and formerly served in the Royal Navy, said it feels "amazing" to be in the running.

He told The News: “One of the key things that our clinic and culture is based on is obsessive attention to detail. To have that recognised - considering we are amongst some incredible other clinics around the country, that is a very nice endorsement. It’s about caring above and beyond."

Dr Patel attributes the clinic's success in part to building long term relationships with patients and plans to continue providing patients with a "personalised" service.

He added: "One of our key factors of success has been that we always try to stay ahead of the curve. We have been the first to launch some now globally renowned treatments, and as a result we have patients coming to us, genuinely, from the states and the middle east - coming to the UK specifically to see us here."