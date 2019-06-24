Southsea Tennis Club raises more than £2,000 for QA Hospital children's fund

MORE than 90 volunteers have taken part in a 24-hour tennis marathon to raise money for sick children.

With more donations yet to count organisers estimate more than £2,000 has been raised by the effort, which took place at Southsea Tennis Club from midday on Friday.

The funds will go to the Children’s Bubbles Fund, which boosts the Paediatrics Department at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

The facility treats more than 8,000 patients aged 18 and under each year.

Players hope their money could go toward a treatment room that doubles up as a cinema, so youngsters can enjoy a film and eachother's company before going back to their hospital beds.

Tim Herman, 67, a member at Southsea Tennis Club who took part, said: ‘Everybody had a lot of fun and across the whole event we had 97 participants aged between six and about 60.’

He added: ‘I’d like to say a huge thank you for all their efforts, playing through Friday night into Saturday morning.’