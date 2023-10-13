St Mary's receptionist Matt marks 25 years service at the Portsmouth hospital
Over the years, he has become expert at recognising when patients might be feeling anxious and goes out of his way to greet them with a warm smile and calm approach.
Matt, who lives in Portsmouth, has been presented with a 25-year service award and voucher by his line manager Kim Barnes.
Matt joined the NHS in August 1997 as a clerical officer in the maternity department at St Mary’s, in Milton, Portsmouth, which was then part of Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU).
In 2009, when the acute services moved to Queen Alexandra Hospital he decided to switch roles to receptionist so he could remain at St Mary’s.
Matt said: “With the support of three colleagues who also made the same decision, we built up the job from the very beginning.
“We made it a success and went on to spend a good many more years working together. Two of the three I still work with today, and I thank Elaine Stockwell and Jean Draper for always being on this journey with me.”
Matt added: “The best part of my job has been all the wonderful people you get to talk to and this alone has kept me right here on main reception the entire time. I can’t ever imagine being anywhere else.
“Ask anyone who knows me and they will tell you I like a good natter!”
Matt said his job today was completely different from when he started, and was evolving all the time. Among the most recent changes he has seen is the introduction of a new reception desk at St Mary’s, which he described as bright and cheerful.
“The configuration of the desk will certainly improve our working environment and we have had loads of positive comments,” he said.
Kim, estates locality manager, said: “Along with the rest of our reception team, Matt plays a crucial role in welcoming people to our site.
“Over the years he has probably dealt with just about every situation under the sun. We are so lucky to have him here with so much experience and inside knowledge of all our teams and services.”