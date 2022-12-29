News you can trust since 1877
Strep A: Scarlet fever case levels in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and other Hampshire areas revealed

SCARLET fever cases rates have been rising in some areas of Portsmouth and Hampshire but falling in others.

By Freddie Webb
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 3:54pm

Reported cases of the contagious infection have been more prominent in the passing weeks. It is caused by the Strep A bacteria, with symptoms ranging from white coating on the tongue to sandpapery skin rashes.

The condition is usually mild and treatable with antibiotics, but the group A streptococcus bacteria can get into the bloodstream on rare occasions and cause a potentially deadly infection called invasive Group A Strep (iGAS).

Figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) show there were 12 reported cases in the Portsmouth local authority area in the week to December 18 – with 13 the week before. There were also three cases in Gosport, with three the last recorded week, six in Havant, previously two, 26 in Fareham, previously 18, 11 in East Hampshire, eight the week before, and 20 in Southampton compared to 26 the previous week.