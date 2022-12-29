Reported cases of the contagious infection have been more prominent in the passing weeks. It is caused by the Strep A bacteria, with symptoms ranging from white coating on the tongue to sandpapery skin rashes.

The condition is usually mild and treatable with antibiotics, but the group A streptococcus bacteria can get into the bloodstream on rare occasions and cause a potentially deadly infection called invasive Group A Strep (iGAS).

Figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) show there were 12 reported cases in the Portsmouth local authority area in the week to December 18 – with 13 the week before. There were also three cases in Gosport, with three the last recorded week, six in Havant, previously two, 26 in Fareham, previously 18, 11 in East Hampshire, eight the week before, and 20 in Southampton compared to 26 the previous week.