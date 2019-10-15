Support group for youths with Crohn's and colitis launched by Gosport 12-year-old

A SUPPORT group for children and teenagers living with Crohn’s and colitis has been set up by a 12-year-old who wants to help others like her.

When Abi Webber from Gosport was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in January 2018, she found that she struggled emotionally with her diagnosis.

Abi's Got Guts, a youth support group for children with Crohn's and colitis, was launched by mayor of Gosport Kathleen Jones and 12-year-old organiser Abi Webber saw around 30 supporters turn out

The Bay House student was reluctant to talk to her peers about her condition as they didn’t really understand what was wrong with her, and by the time she got support she had started to try and sort her own issues out.

Now, Abi has launched a monthly youth group called Abi’s Got Guts as she is keen for children with Crohn’s and colitis to have a place where they can support and be with peers who have the same condition.

‘If I help one child like me I will be happy.’ said Abi.

Gosport Youth Award recipient Abigail Webber ''Picture: Malcolm Wells (190515-9363)

The group was officially opened on Sunday by mayor of Gosport Kathleen Jones, and around 30 supporters turned out to help launch the project, raising £450 to be split between the group and the Crohn’s in Childhood Research Association.

Mum Rachel Webber is very proud of Abi’s efforts to give back to the community.

Rachel said: ‘She’s a little fighter, she doesn’t give up. We don’t want Crohn’s disease to define her, she’s still Abigail.

‘She’s really kind and wants to do things for other people. She wants to give back and I’d be wrong not to support that.’

Abi was awarded Gosport’s Youth Citizen for 2019/20 for her work in the community after being nominated by friends and family.

She is keen to help others to talk about how they are feeling, although she is adamant that this is not a requirement, people can just come and hang out to relax at the youth group.

There will also be a parents corner because Abi understands that parents need to talk too. The group will offer various activities, including creating journals at the next meeting which will be on Sunday, November 3. For further information visit the Facebook page for Abi’s Got Guts.