Rob Young - second from left - from Swanmore and his band Contraband. Picture: Rob Young

Drummer Rob Young, 78, is hosting a gig at Swanmore Village Hall on Friday, October 8 with his seven-piece group, Contraband, before taking part in the Portsmouth Memory Walk the following morning.

The retired teacher, from Swanmore, hopes to raise as much money and awareness as possible after seeing the devastating effects of the cruel disease on his wife Wen.

Rob and Wen Young, from Swanmore, pictured when they were younger. Picture: Rob Young

He said: ‘In order to raise extra funds for the charity, I asked my bandmates, who range in age from 19 to 78 if they’d be happy to take part in a gig. Thankfully they said yes and so we’re now rehearsing for our gig where we’ll play covers from the 60s up until today.’

Rob and members of his family will join hundreds of others stepping out on Southsea seafront for the memory walk.

‘Wen and I met at school and married in 1966,’ he said.

‘It was only this time last year that Wen was diagnosed with dementia. She copes very well at the moment but things have definitely changed. Wen used to do a lot of the cooking, but that has become more difficult for her now. She can become confused and will spend ages looking for things in the house or will forget who I am or where the bathroom is.’

Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer, with someone developing it every three minutes.

In Hampshire alone, there are more than 22,380 people with dementia, a number that is predicted to soar over the coming years.

Marion Child, Alzheimer’s Society’s head of services, said: ‘We are in awe of amazing supporters like Rob whose fundraising efforts help fund our services, which have been used over six million times since the first lockdown began in March 2020, showing people need us now more than ever.

“This Autumn we are calling on family, friends and colleagues to put their best foot forward for Alzheimer’s Society by signing up to the Portsmouth Memory Walk or organising their own walk.’

To purchase tickets for the Contraband gig call 01489 894191.

And visit memorywalk.org.uk to find out more the Portsmouth Memory Walk.

