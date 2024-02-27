Taylor Wimpey kickstarts fundraising for cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties has set a fundraising goal of £25,000 and has kickstarted this by attending a Burns Night Fire Walk on Saturday, January 27, and a Chamber of Commerce ‘Connect Dinner’ on Wednesday, February 7, both of which were hosted by Maggie’s Southampton to raise money and awareness for the cause.

Further fundraising activities and events have been scheduled throughout the year to achieve the goal, including skydiving, abseiling, a long-distance endurance walk and a Picnic in the Park event to not only raise money but also promote a sense of community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year, the Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties team chooses a cause to support throughout the year. For 2024, the housebuilder will be fundraising for Maggie’s Southampton and St Francis Animal Rescue Centre.

Taylor Wimpey kickstarted its fundraising by attending a fire walking event hosted by Maggie's.

Maggie’s offers a warm and welcoming place for providing practical, emotional and social support to individuals and families affected by cancer. To continue running and developing its unique programme of support provided by qualified professionals and growing its national network of centres, the charity relies on voluntary donations. The Southampton centre is based at the University Hospital Southampton and covers those affected by cancer across the South coast.

Will Ham, Centre Fundraising Manager at Maggie’s Southampton, said: “We are thrilled to have the support of Taylor Wimpey’s Southern Counties team this year. Their commitment to making a difference aligns perfectly with Maggie’s mission and we are truly grateful for their dedication to our cause.”

Aaron Wright, Senior Planning Manager at Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties said: “Our decision to support Maggie’s Southampton this year stems from a personal connection for our team. Some of us have had family members who have benefited immensely from the services that Maggie’s Southampton provides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We invite everyone to join us in supporting this cause by donating to Maggie’s Southampton through its dedicated fundraising page or by attending the events we have planned throughout the year.”

A Chamber of Commerce ‘Connect Dinner’ was hosted by Maggie's to raise awareness for the cause.

To find out more about the Taylor Wimpey homes available, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes