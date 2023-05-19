Record number of emergency food parcels have been provided by Trussell Trust food banks. Picture by Robin Prime

The donation is part of a Tesco scheme, working in partnership with the Trussell Trust charity, to support foodbanks during the cost-of-living crisis.

Portsmouth foodbank is based at The Kings’ Church & Centre, Fraser Road, Southsea.

Everyone who attends the foodbank for emergency food must have a valid foodbank voucher.

Leanne James, the manager at Portsmouth Foodbank, said: ‘Tesco’s generosity has been incredible. We have the quantity of food we need delivered straight to us weekly.

‘It has been a huge blessing to us, ensuring we have the stock to serve our community. We are really thankful for this donation and the amount of staff time and money it has saved us.’

Between April 2022 and March 2023, foodbanks across the Trussell Trust network have distributed almost three million emergency food parcels to people who cannot afford the essentials.

With foodbanks struggling to keep up with need, Tesco stepped in to ensure that they could secure the items they needed.

Emma Revie, Chief Executive at Trussell Trust, said: ‘Over the last year there has been a 37% increase nationwide in the number of food parcels that our network has distributed. This is putting a significant strain on our network as they are struggling to source enough food to meet this level of need.

‘Tesco’s generosity has been a much-needed lifeline for the foodbanks who benefited from this initiative. Not only have the donations ensured that there is enough stock to provide parcels to everyone who needs it, Tesco’s logistical support has given foodbanks a chance to catch their breaths after the toughest winter yet.

‘We are extremely grateful to Tesco for once again responding to the needs of our network and helping us to provide urgent support to people while we work towards our long-term goal of ending the need for foodbanks.’

While Tesco’s Community Food Connection donation scheme runs all year round in all stores, this latest effort was led by Tesco Distribution Centres.

The foodbanks were able to order food directly at no cost and have that fulfilled by Tesco’s distribution network.

Andrew Woolfenden, UK Distribution and Fulfilment Director at Tesco, said: ‘When the Trussell Trust told us it had foodbanks struggling to meet demand, we wanted to find a way we could help them quickly and easily.

‘We have a great partnership with the Trussell Trust through our stores, and this was a chance for our distribution colleagues to be involved in helping communities.’

The scheme runs for six months as an emergency provision for the food banks, but Community Food Connection continues in stores.