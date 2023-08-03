News you can trust since 1877
The new emergency department at Queen Alexandra Hospital is taking shape as construction gets underway

The new emergency department at QA can be seen taking shape, ready for its opening next winter.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read

Drone footage of the ongoing construction that is taking place at Queen Alexandra shows that the new emergency department is progressing.

The building, which is supported by £58 million of national funding, will offer a range of improved facilities including double the current resus capacity from four adult bays to eight for patients needing treatment for critical conditions.

There will also be two further paediatric resus bays for children, a new CT scanner for patients requiring a specialist scan, and faster access to our radiology team for scans and tests.

Penny Emerit, chief executive at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: “The planned new facility will enable us to better meet the needs of our local community and improve the experience for patients accessing our ED by providing the best clinical care in a modern, safe environment.”

The new site is due to be opening next winter.