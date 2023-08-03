The building, which is supported by £58 million of national funding, will offer a range of improved facilities including double the current resus capacity from four adult bays to eight for patients needing treatment for critical conditions.

There will also be two further paediatric resus bays for children, a new CT scanner for patients requiring a specialist scan, and faster access to our radiology team for scans and tests.

Penny Emerit, chief executive at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: “The planned new facility will enable us to better meet the needs of our local community and improve the experience for patients accessing our ED by providing the best clinical care in a modern, safe environment.”