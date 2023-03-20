Sheila and Audrey at Denmead Grange's third birthday party

Staff, residents and guests were treated to live music by Ben Lambert, plus party games, food and drinks.

Denmead Grange - providing residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays - regularly holds events and activities for its residents and neighbours.

The home was built in 2019 and welcomed their first resident on March 16 2020, just a few days before the first national lockdown was announced.

Norman and Tony at Denmead Grange's third birthday party

General Manager Abbie Johnston said: ‘It is important to recognise the hard work of our staff here at Denmead Grange.

‘For the past three years we have provided a caring home for our residents as well as the best possible environment for our staff.

‘The party not only enables us to celebrate their hard work, but it’s also an opportunity to thank the residents, their relatives and friends who have made Denmead Grange such a loving home.’

Denmead Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers.

Hannah and Erin at Denmead Grange's third birthday party