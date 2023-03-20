News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
15 minutes ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
48 minutes ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
1 hour ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
2 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week

Third birthday party for Denmead Grange Care Home

Denmead Grange care home threw a birthday party to celebrate three years of serving its local community.

By Simon Carter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:10 GMT- 1 min read
Sheila and Audrey at Denmead Grange's third birthday party
Sheila and Audrey at Denmead Grange's third birthday party
Sheila and Audrey at Denmead Grange's third birthday party

Staff, residents and guests were treated to live music by Ben Lambert, plus party games, food and drinks.

Denmead Grange - providing residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays - regularly holds events and activities for its residents and neighbours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The home was built in 2019 and welcomed their first resident on March 16 2020, just a few days before the first national lockdown was announced.

Norman and Tony at Denmead Grange's third birthday party
Norman and Tony at Denmead Grange's third birthday party
Norman and Tony at Denmead Grange's third birthday party
Most Popular

General Manager Abbie Johnston said: ‘It is important to recognise the hard work of our staff here at Denmead Grange.

‘For the past three years we have provided a caring home for our residents as well as the best possible environment for our staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The party not only enables us to celebrate their hard work, but it’s also an opportunity to thank the residents, their relatives and friends who have made Denmead Grange such a loving home.’

Denmead Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers.

Hannah and Erin at Denmead Grange's third birthday party
Hannah and Erin at Denmead Grange's third birthday party
Hannah and Erin at Denmead Grange's third birthday party
Craig and Clev at Denmead Grange's third birthday party
Craig and Clev at Denmead Grange's third birthday party
Craig and Clev at Denmead Grange's third birthday party