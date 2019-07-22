This Southsea fitness class helped stroke survivors walk again

AFTER suffering a stroke, getting back on your feet can be a long and lonely journey.

But now a weekly fitness class is helping Portsmouth sufferers get life back to normal.

Personal trainers Jacqui Der Karapetian and Sally Carter started Healthhub Southsea in 2015.

The pair have helped hundreds of people including 62-year-old Debbie Bates.

She said: ‘This class has helped me massively.

‘I had a stroke in 2014 when I came home from work one day and I have been working to get back on my feet since.

‘I live alone so I just have to get on with it and the exercises have helped me. It is also a chance to get out the house and chat with people who are going through the same thing.’

Fellow member Mu Field, from Portsmouth, had a brain tumour four years ago which left her paralysed down her left side.

The 63-year-old said: ‘The class has helped me a great deal and I am mobile now which I didn’t think would happen. It is lovely to have a group of people to come and chat to and I would say to anyone who has suffered a stroke to give the class a try because it can change your life.’

The Exercise Following Stroke programme runs each week at the John Pounds Community Centre in Portsea.

Participants are referred by their GPs or other healthcare professionals.

The team creates circuit workouts using static bikes, wall presses and medicine ball lifts to increase mobility.

Sally said: ‘It is so great to see the development of people through the course. We had one guy come along who is now back at work because the class helped him to get mobile again.’

The scheme has recently received more than £10,000 in funding from the National Lottery Community Funding and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation.

Jacqui added: ‘Getting more funding means we can carry on helping people and we are looking to extend with another weekly session and work with those with different neurological conditions to benefit their progress.’

For more information about the sessions please call Jacqui on 07716 730230 or Sally on 07711 769349.