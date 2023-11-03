Thousands of Covid-19 vaccine jab appointments available in Hampshire for eligible people this weekend
This weekend, across Hampshire and Isle of Wight, there are still 4,752 Covid-19 appointments available for people who are eligible, and people are being encouraged to come forward to protect themselves this winter.
Dr Matt Nisbet, GP and clinical lead for the NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “Our vaccine programme has been going from strength-to-strength and thank you to everyone who has come forward to get their Covid-19 vaccination. It’s great that around half the people attending our clinics are having both flu and Covid-19 vaccines at the same time which is completely safe and gives you your best chance of staying well this winter”.
“Getting a vaccine will help protect you and your loved ones – even if it doesn’t stop you getting Covid-19 or flu it will mean that you are less unwell and less likely to need hospital treatment”
Those eligible during this year’s vaccination campaign include anyone 65 or over on March 31, 2024, care home residents, frontline health and social care staff, those at increased risk because they are pregnant or have a certain underlying health condition, unpaid carers and household contacts of people with a weakened immune system.
There are still nearly 60,000 Covid-19 vaccination appointments available to book over the next four weeks. To book an appointment visit the National Booking Service, speak to your GP practice, download the NHS App or call 119 or the helpline on 0300 561 0018, the line is open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-1pm.