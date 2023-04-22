Friends and family gathered at the foot of the monument to cheer on Matt Crofts, Neil White and Adele Wise as they braved the heights in aid of Brain Tumour Research. All three of them want more eyeballs on the impact the condition can have on families and money put towards life-changing research.

Mr White, of Horndean, fundraises in memory of his grandson Charlie who passed away on April 2012 – aged two. The 46-year-old said thinks Charlie would be proud of his and his partner Jackie’s efforts.

Three inspiring campaigners abseiled down Spinnaker Tower to raise money for the charity Brain Tumour Research on April 22, 2023. Picture: Keith Woodland

The 46-year-old told The News: ‘We just miss him. It’s very difficult, but we’re fundraising in his memory. It’s heart-warming to see how many people have helped us and come here to support me and the charity.’

Neil and Jackie now run the charity Charlie’s Angels and have raised £60,000 in total for Brain Tumour Research – just over £4,000 from the abseil. Mr White said Charlie’s passing was ‘the worst thing to ever happen’ in his life.

He added: ‘Hopefully in research, they will find out ways to help more people. We’ve all got to help out and save other adults and children. Brain tumours are one of the biggest killers, so there needs to be more advertising and money for it.’

Portchester resident Adele Wise took on the descent to highlight ten years since her diagnosis. When Ms Wise was 41, booked an eye test at Vision Express in Tesco North Harbour while doing her weekly food shop.

Pictured is: Matt Crofts, Adele Wise and Neil White, Picture: Keith Woodland (220421-2)

The optician noticed an anomaly behind her left eye and referred her to Queen Alexandra Hospital. Scans shockingly revealed Ms Wise had a pituitary tumour and had to go through a neuroendoscopy – cutting away the tumour.

Ms Wise completed the abseil – raising over £600 – despite her fear of heights. The 52-year-old said: ‘I’m petrified of heights. I’m still shaking now.

‘I had a few tears at the top, calmed down, and once I was in and felt safe, it was ok. She added that she could hear her friends and family from the top of the monument, which was ‘absolutely brilliant’ and ‘made her smile’ on the way down.

She said she continues to represent the charity as its underfunded for the number of people affected by the affliction. ‘I’m just doing a brilliant thing to get more people aware and hopefully the charity can find some answers,’ she added.

Neil White and Matt Crofts abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower. Picture: Keith Woodland (220421-7)

Matt Crofts, 49, was fundraising in aid of sister-in-law Rachel Massey – diagnosed with a grade three astrocytoma brain tumour 13 years ago. He said his partner Helen thought he was a ‘daredevil’ and that he would carry on raising money for the charity.

The Alverstoke resident said: ‘Rachel is a brain tumour warrior, and because of her courage, she’s fighting it all away. The whole family are quite proud of our fundraising and we’re raising money for one of the most underfunded charities around.

‘The government need to step up and fund them more.’ Ms Crofts added: ‘It’s about raising awareness.

Pictured is: Neil White after completing his descent. Picture: Keith Woodland (220421-36)

‘Even by wearing this lovely pink t-shirt today, people are seeing we’re representing Brain Tumour Research. The charity has been amazing for my sister-in-law and have kept in touch regularly.’