Tooth extractions on children in hospitals are on the rise as dental chiefs slam the new figures

Data from the Government’s Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) shows a significant increase in hospitals removing under-19 year olds' decaying teeth across England.

But total extractions remain below pre-pandemic levels, and the British Dental Association said the data ‘understates the level of demand, given huge backlogs and only partial recovery of elective services.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The OHID figures show around 35 children aged 19 or younger in Portsmouth had at least one tooth removed in hospital due to decay in the 12 months to March 2022 – up from 15 the year before and 30 in 2019-20, before the pandemic.

Nationally, 42,200 tooth extractions were conducted on children in hospitals last year

Comparable figures for Fareham show there were 45 children, up from 15 the year before, down from 55 in 2019-2 0. In Havant there were 15, up from 10 the year before but in line with 2019-20. And in Gosport there were 25, up from 10 the year before, down from 35 in 2019-20.

Nationally, 42,200 tooth extractions were conducted on children in hospitals last year – up from 22,500 the year before but still below pre-pandemic levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of them, 26,700 were due to tooth decay, an 83 per cent rise on 2020-21.

Tooth decay is the most common reason for hospital admission in children aged six to 10. Data also showed children living in the most deprived communities are around 3.5 times more likely to have teeth out due to decay than those in the most affluent areas.

Eddie Crouch, chairman of the BDA, said: ‘Tooth decay is still going unchallenged as the number one reason for hospital admissions among young children. Decay and deprivation are going hand in hand, and this inequality is set to widen. None of this is inevitable. This government needs to be willing to take off the gloves when it comes to fighting a wholly preventable disease.’

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: ‘Good oral health is incredibly important and the number of children seen by NHS dentists increased by 44 per cent in the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad