Tributes to much-loved Havant doctor Roger Sutton: ‘Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten’

Readers of The News have united to pay tribute to a GP described as the ‘epitome of kindness’ by his patients.

The News reported this week that Dr Roger Sutton died on May 28 aged 58, after working at the Staunton surgery in Havant for more than 28 years. He had been diagnosed with a brain tumour two years ago.

READ MORE: Tributes paid to ‘selfless and generous’ GP

READ MORE: Lifesaving Havant doctor meets boy who received his kidney

As well as the care given to his patients, he also donated a kidney. It was an altruistic donation, meaning that he had not met the recipient before, but the boy who received it later met him and Dr Sutton was told that the procedure had changed his life.

Dr Sutton left an indelible mark on his patients, who flooded our Facebook page with touching tributes both to his ability and his kind manner.

Becky Lovelock wrote: ‘The kindest man and most supportive GP I have ever met. Moved out of area but stayed on at the surgery purely so I could keep Dr Sutton as our family GP. He will be incredibly missed and I'm sure his family are immensely proud of him.’

Carly Danielle Lemin said: ‘Amazing doctor. Even when he was no longer a doctor and I saw him at a fitness festival he gave me his time to ask after all my family members he had previously met at the surgery.’

Alison Sausman wrote: ‘Wonderful doctor, I'll never forget how he would visit my mum at The Rowans after surgery, made my mum so happy, a real true doctor.’

Susan Buckle added: ‘Oh my, if anyone didn't deserve this it was him – my doctor that didn't judge anyone and helped whenever he could. God rest his soul....it breaks my heart.’

Mita Thakrar said: ‘Such a great loss, He really was a kind, empathetic and a selfless doctor.’

Terry Ryder wrote: ‘Thank you for looking after me and my family for 25 years sadly missed god bless you,’ while Keeley White said: ‘Such a wonderful man, and fantastic doctor.’

Beverley O'Shaughnessy expressed many people’s views when she wrote: ‘Dr Sutton was our doctor for many years – he was so caring, more like a friend than a doctor. Condolences to his family.’

This was echoed by Sylvie Smith who wrote: ‘RIP Dr Sutton you were one of a kind. Your compassion and your kindness to my husband and I throughout his long illness will never be forgotten. Rest peacefully now – will never find another doctor like you. Thoughts are with your family.’

Claire Jenkins said: ‘So very very sad to hear this.....he was the epitome of kindness to all of his patients; and if ever there was a definition of “the perfect bedside manner” Dr Roger Sutton was most certainly that. My thoughts and prayers are with all of his family and friends.’

Hannah Norton said: ‘Such an amazing doctor. He found my son’s heart condition and thanks to him he had a successful op a few years back and will be celebrating his sixth birthday next month. He has been missed terribly at the surgery we go to. A real loss.’

And Steve Davis wrote: ‘Dr Sutton was my GP for over 25 years and his professionalism, support and kindness through my many battles with cancer and other illnesses was second to none. He was sadly missed on his retirement but even more so on his sad passing. Condolences to his family. RIP Dr Sutton.’

And Dr Sutton also made a great impression on his colleagues.

Margaret Coker wrote: ‘I had the pleasure of working with Roger as practice manager for six years and he was such a kind and generous person and as the article states, he will be missed by so many. Roger will stay forever in my heart and memory.’