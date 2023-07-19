UK gripped by a ‘sickness explosion’ which is costing the economy £15 billion a year

A 'ballooning demand’ for care is leading to a ‘health emergency’ across the UK

The nation has ‘among the worst population health in Europe’ due to high levels of obesity, excessive drinking and large health inequalities, according to a new report by health experts and peers.

Poor health in the population, a rising number of elderly people and ‘ballooning demand’ for care are leading to a ‘health emergency’, experts said.

As a result there is a high level of ‘premature often avoidable ill health’ which is damaging the economy and the NHS, they said.

The new report, titled A Covenant for Health, states that millions are becoming prematurely ill which is forcing many to drop out of work.

It has been estimated that this cost the economy £15 billion in 2022/23 due to higher welfare costs and lower tax revenues.

The authors wrote: ‘It is urgent to act – the UK has among the worst population health in Europe, the highest levels of obesity, the worst excess drinking levels, very large health inequalities, and very many people become ill much earlier than they should.

‘Our high level of premature, often avoidable ill health, damages lives, our society, localities and our economy. Without resolute action it will get worse.’

The new report, penned by former Labour minister Lord Filkin, former health minister Lord Bethall, public health experts and academics from the King’s Fund think tank, calls for an ‘emergency programme for better health’.

Locally, two-thirds of adults in Portsmouth were estimated to be overweight or obese last year.

Figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, released two months ago, revealed an estimated 66.4% of over 18 year olds were overweight or living with obesity in the year to November 2022.

Heavy drinking is also a big issue. Earlier this month, The News revealed that Portsmouth had more hospital admissions for liver disease than the England average in the year to March 2022.

There were 405 hospital admissions for liver disease in the city last year – equivalent to 225 admissions for every 100,000 people.

This was higher than an average of 153 hospitalisations per 100,000 people across England.

Lord Filkin, chairman of the Covenant for Health Commission, said: ‘We have a population health emergency – poor population health, more older people, ballooning demand, and costs on the NHS are leading to a sickness explosion.

‘There will be 16 million people living with obesity by 2030 and 500,000 will die from smoking and poor air quality over the next five years.

‘The NHS alone cannot solve this. Far too many of us get avoidable illnesses which harm our lives and cause us to drop out of work.

‘We need to keep well to be happy, to contribute and to sustain our economy and our NHS. Yet Government, business, society, ourselves, we have all done far too little to prevent ill health.’

Former health minister Lord Bethell added: ‘Our leaders should recognise the public do support measures to tackle smoking, obesity, heart disease and other chronic illnesses and address junk food, and dirty air, to support healthy communities and to engage people in their own health.’

Richard Murray, chief executive of The King’s Fund, added: ‘The health of the nation is in bad shape.

‘Whether looking at life expectancy, levels of chronic ill-health, inequalities, mental health or the drivers of poor health like obesity, England’s recent record is poor and often compares badly to our neighbours.

‘Apart from the obvious fact that no-one wants to be ill or to die prematurely, this state of affairs weighs heavily on the economy and the Exchequer, whether in terms of higher treatment costs, increased welfare payments or the loss of potential staff to ill-health at a time when many parts of the economy are facing deep workforce shortages.

‘Tackling this problem is not just a job for the NHS – we cannot treat our way out of a public health crisis.

‘Improving the nation’s health will require urgent cross-Government action that encompasses better quality housing, policies to ensure the air we breathe is clean, and the use of tax and regulation to encourage healthy behaviours.

‘And beyond national Government, local councils, the NHS, business, and charities all have power to improve the health of their employees, citizens and beneficiaries.’

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: ‘Our ambition is for people to live longer, independent lives in good health, and we are committed to improving healthy life expectancy by five years by 2035 and reducing the gap between areas where it is highest and lowest by 2030.