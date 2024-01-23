University of Portsmouth video student works to promote national mental health charity Mind Over Mountains
Michaela Kenny is a third year film production student at the University and has just completed a year-long placement with Disney. She stepped in to help the charity Mind Over Mountains when they needed a video for a nationwide tour of more than 40 events, including a screening at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre.
“Michaela has done a really professional job to a tight deadline,” says the charity's marketing manager Helen Wooldridge. “She perfectly captured the essence of what we do mixing the great outdoors with a therapeutic mission.”
Mind Over Mountains provides walks and retreats across England and Wales where participants can chat to professional counsellors at the same time as exercising in beautiful countryside.
One in four adults are now affected by mental health issues, so the charity helps by giving people professional help without the pressure and anxieties of a formal ‘appointment’ or meeting.
Charlie Watts from Portsmouth University's School of Film, Media and Communication says they were delighted to help such a worthwhile cause.
“I'm really proud of Michaela and I've got no doubt that she will be a shooting star in the film and TV industry,” he says.