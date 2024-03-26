Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pharmacy has asked Portsmouth City Council for planning permission as it looks to install the prescription vending machine at the front of its shop on 3-5 Kingston Road. The Pharmaself24 machine enables pharmacists to securely store prescriptions until they are ready for collection. Patients are then notified with a unique PIN code, which they can use to retrieve their medicine at any time of day.

Planning documents state the pharmacy business “has changed over the years” as well as patients’ needs. The “most advanced” pharmacy dispensing system allows drug dispensing without “depending on opening and closing times and without wasting time queuing”.

“This flexibility to collect is what has brought the most positive impact, especially for those who work 9-5 and struggle to visit during daytime hours,” documents added The robot position in the shop front will replace a currently disused automatic sliding door, so it will have no negative impact on access in and out of the pharmacy. In fact, it will ensure that both sides of the shop-fronts can be used independently.”

Lalys Pharmacy in Kingston Road