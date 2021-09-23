Cosham-based charity, The Elizabeth Foundation, has received the money from Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes via the housebuilders’ community fund scheme, which donates £1,000 to causes every month.

The organisation facilitates early diagnosis for babies and pre-school children from across the Hampshire area with all degrees of deafness and provides educational and support services for many youngsters and their families.

And it helps children develop their listening and spoken language skills and gives parents the confidence and knowledge to make informed decisions on their child’s behalf.

Karen Vaughan, deputy chief executive at The Elizabeth Foundation, said: ‘We aim for our children to be proud of their identity whatever their hearing loss, and to be able to join their hearing friends at school as capable and communicative learners.

‘Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ vital support will mean we can continue to meet the needs of hundreds of families across the region.’

The charity, which operates from a centre in Southwick Hill Road, also offers a wide range of face-to-face and online sessions and demand-led parent education and advice services to ensure young deaf children can have the best start in life.

Sales Director at the Southampton division of Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, Tammy Bishop, added: ‘After we heard about the amazing work that The Elizabeth Foundation were doing, we had to help.

‘Providing deaf children with the skills and confidence they need to communicate, is such an incredible service for the community.’

The Elizabeth Foundation offers education services based at its family centre in Cosham, as well as an online learning programme for families across the UK and Ireland.

The charity is celebrating its 40th year in 2021, having helped many thousands of deaf children over the past four decades.

The Barratt and David Wilson Homes community fund scheme is a dedicated financial resource that helps to support local causes which improve the quality of life for those living in the region.

For more information about The Elizabeth Foundation visit elizabeth-foundation.org or email [email protected]

