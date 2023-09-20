WATCH: Consultant and junior doctors in Portsmouth take part in strikes

News you can trust since 1877
Consultants and junior doctors braved the weather to make their views loud and clear outside Queen Alexandra Hospital today as they took part in their first joint strike.
By Kelly Brown
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 14:52 BST
They joined thousands of medics who are members of the British Medical Association (BMA) walking out at NHS hospitals across England, with thousands of patient operations and appointments needing to be rescheduled. Health leaders across the country have said this strike poses the "biggest challenge" yet to NHS trusts up and down the country. Hospitals have put in place Christmas Day-style rotas, meaning emergencies are prioritised but most routine work needs to be stopped.

As well as being out on Wednesday, junior doctors will continue to strike on Thursday and Friday this week in a despute over pay and conditions. Further joint strikes by consultants and junior doctors are planned for October 2, 3 and 4.

Conciliation service Acas said it stands "ready to help" end the dispute.

Watch our video to hear what those doctors taking part in today’s action had to say.

Related topics:PortsmouthNHSEngland