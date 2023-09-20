WATCH: Consultant and junior doctors in Portsmouth take part in strikes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They joined thousands of medics who are members of the British Medical Association (BMA) walking out at NHS hospitals across England, with thousands of patient operations and appointments needing to be rescheduled. Health leaders across the country have said this strike poses the "biggest challenge" yet to NHS trusts up and down the country. Hospitals have put in place Christmas Day-style rotas, meaning emergencies are prioritised but most routine work needs to be stopped.

As well as being out on Wednesday, junior doctors will continue to strike on Thursday and Friday this week in a despute over pay and conditions. Further joint strikes by consultants and junior doctors are planned for October 2, 3 and 4.

Conciliation service Acas said it stands "ready to help" end the dispute.

