The Gosport MP supported Alzheimer’s Research UK to raise awareness of the disease during World Alzheimer’s Month, which took place in September.

She was also aiming to prompt urgent action to tackle the increasing pressure that dementia places on society, health and care services, and the economy.

New NHS figures reveal one in three people living with dementia never receive a formal diagnosis. This leaves them unable to access potentially life-changing treatments that could be approved for use in the UK in a few months.

Alzheimer’s Research UK insistslimited availability of diagnostic tests and wider pressures on services has resulted in an unacceptable postcode lottery. Just 61.1% of people living with dementia in NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight ICB will be diagnosed, compared to 73.5% in NHS South Yorkshire ICB.

Dementia remains the biggest killer in the UK and is on track to be the nation’s most expensive health condition by 2030.

Dame Caroline said: “I’m proud to be a Dementia Research Champion and support the tireless work of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

"Dementia has affected so many families, including my own.

"Life-changing progress is being made in the labs every day, but we must speed up our efforts to save people from the heartbreak of dementia sooner.

"I’m particularly keen to help ensure everyone who is living in Gosport with dementia gets a formal diagnosis as this is crucial in ensuring everyone can access the treatments and support they need.”

David Thomas, Head of Policy at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re delighted to have the support of Caroline Dinenage on such an important issue.

"People with dementia need MPs like Caroline who will champion their needs in parliament and support action to transform the way dementia is diagnosed, treated, and ultimately prevented entirely.

“We're calling on all political parties to commit to ensuring dementia does not remain a death sentence for those it touches. and back measures to address the unsustainable pressure it places on our health and care system, and our economy.