News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

‘We would like to become deeply rooted in the community’ – Blossom Health Gosport celebrates successful open day

Blossom Health Gosport celebrated a highly successful open day at the weekend.
By Simon Carter
Published 18th Sep 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read
Blossom Health Gosport staff, including Partners Gemma Bond and Ross Brand, with Gosport MP Caroline DinenageBlossom Health Gosport staff, including Partners Gemma Bond and Ross Brand, with Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage
Blossom Health Gosport staff, including Partners Gemma Bond and Ross Brand, with Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage

The event aimed to engage with the local community, raise health awareness, and foster stronger patient relationships.

Gosport residents were invited to visit the surgery, hear about the services available and meet the healthcare team. Attendees could also meet new Blossom Health Partners Ross Brand and Gemma Bond.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local MP Caroline Dinenage, who was among the visitors, said: “Earlier this year many of my constituents were extremely concerned about the potential closure of Bury Road Surgery.

"So I was very relieved when, after months of uncertainty, Blossom Health took over the practice. The open day was a good opportunity to meet the team and hear such positive feedback from patients about the positive transition."

Most Popular

"Blossom Health would like to become deeply rooted in the community, and our open day was a fantastic opportunity to strengthen the bond with our patients and neighbours," said Ross.

Gemma, a registered nurse with over 25 years of experience, added: “We are committed to delivering patient-centred care and ensuring that everyone in our community has access to quality healthcare."

Blossom Health also have sites in Havant and Bedhampton, previously known as Park Lane Medical Centre and Staunton Surgery respectively.

Related topics:Caroline DinenageGosportHavant