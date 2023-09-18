Blossom Health Gosport staff, including Partners Gemma Bond and Ross Brand, with Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage

The event aimed to engage with the local community, raise health awareness, and foster stronger patient relationships.

Gosport residents were invited to visit the surgery, hear about the services available and meet the healthcare team. Attendees could also meet new Blossom Health Partners Ross Brand and Gemma Bond.

Local MP Caroline Dinenage, who was among the visitors, said: “Earlier this year many of my constituents were extremely concerned about the potential closure of Bury Road Surgery.

"So I was very relieved when, after months of uncertainty, Blossom Health took over the practice. The open day was a good opportunity to meet the team and hear such positive feedback from patients about the positive transition."

"Blossom Health would like to become deeply rooted in the community, and our open day was a fantastic opportunity to strengthen the bond with our patients and neighbours," said Ross.

Gemma, a registered nurse with over 25 years of experience, added: “We are committed to delivering patient-centred care and ensuring that everyone in our community has access to quality healthcare."