Five of the Wetherspoons pubs in Portsmouth are displaying posters, beer mats and small cards with details of Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust’s campaign ‘Know Where To Go’ – with the hope it will give the public, many of whom may be celebrating in the city’s pubs, helpful information on the best places for medical support if they need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous spring bank holidays have shown an increase in demand from people visiting the emergency department at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham. Based on previous figures, the hospital is predicting over 300 people a day could turn up at the emergency department.

Belinda Joy Collins, floor worker at The First Post pub in Cosham. Picture: NHS

Beermats on tables and small cards will also be handed out to customers, as well as social media adverts to show people when to visit the ED at the Queen Alexandra Hospital and when to go elsewhere.

Emma Carrodus, manager of The First Post in Cosham, said: ‘Being part of the Know Where To Go campaign is very important to help our community know where the best place for them to get urgent care if they need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Despite being a national chain, every Wetherspoon is community based and we want to be a part of helping our communities across Portsmouth. We’re happy to be part of this campaign and do our part to help our local NHS.’

Dr Mark Roland, deputy medical director at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, added: ‘Bank Holidays are typically a very busy time for the hospital, people may struggle to access their GP and may not know where to go for medical treatment, so end up at the Emergency Department, putting even more pressure on our staff at a time when we’re already dealing with an influx of seriously injured or seriously ill patients.

‘The public can help us by using alternatives to ED like the Urgent Treatment Centres if they need medical attention, calling 111 or visiting their pharmacist for advice.