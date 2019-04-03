AFTER having to get off a ride at a theme park in America because of her weight, a mum was inspired to lose 11 stone in a year.

During a family summer holiday Erica Maggs from Whiteley was left sobbing when she was told she would not be able to ride on the Harry Potter and The Forbidden Journey ride at Universial Studios and feared her obesity and health related issues would eventually debilitate her life.

The 47-year-old said: ‘It was the most humiliating moment of my life. was sat down in the row and they were doing security checks and the man said to me I would have to leave because they could not close it properly with me in it.

‘I just wanted the ground to swallow me up as I had to walk past everyone to get off and I was so embarrassed.’

On the way to America for their holiday in 2013, Erica also had to have an extension to her seat on the flight.

She said: ‘It was absolutely awful and when we got back from that holiday it was a big reality check but I was still burying my head in the sand.

‘I think morbidly obese people know what is happening but you are in this state of denial.’

It wasn’t until 2016 that Erica overcame her demons and joined the 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan.

She said: ‘I was in a really dark place but I decided that it was not fair on my family or myself and I got a consultant and they were so helpful because they check in with you and make you feel responsible for what you are eating.’

Erica dropped 11 stones in just over 12 months from a size 26/28 to a size 10/12.

The former peripatetic teacher at Cams Hill School said: ‘Dropping the weight is much easier than people think when you focus on it but it is keeping the weight off that is the problem but with your consultant they help you maintain your weight.’

Erica was so happy with her diet plan that she has now retrained as a weight loss consultant and wants to help others.

She added: ‘I’ve been there, and I know how hard it is, but I know the huge difference losing weight can make to your health, fitness, happiness and nothing would make me happier than being able to spread that joy to local people.

‘I am proof they can succeed and with my help they will.’