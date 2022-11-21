World Antimicrobial Awareness Week is raising awareness of antibiotic resistance

This year’s World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, which runs each year from November 18-24, is all about raising awareness of antibiotic resistance and why reducing our use of antibiotics is important to everyone.

Neil Hardy, associate director for medicines optimisation at Hampshire and Isle of Wight integrated care board, said: ‘If you, or your child, become unwell with a viral infection this winter, such as a cold or stomach bug and most sore throats and coughs, antibiotics won’t help you get better sooner. These infections usually get better on their own with rest, fluids and over-the-counter remedies.

‘Antibiotics are essential for treating or preventing certain bacterial infections, and it is so important we save them for when they are really needed. Overuse of antibiotics means that the bacteria can become resistant, and antibiotics stop working. This resistance not only impacts the person with the infection, but also the whole population who might require these antibiotics in the future. So always take your doctor’s advice on antibiotics and speak to your GP practice team or local pharmacy if you need any advice.’

Antibiotics - image from Pixabay

Advice to support your local NHS and help you, and those around you, stay well this winter includes washing your hands regularly with soap and water and checking you and your family have had all your immunisations. For more information, go to nhs.uk/conditions/antibiotics.