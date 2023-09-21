‘You can help make a difference’ – South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust seeking new governors

Helen Ramsay, lead governor at SCAS

Governors are local people who have an interest in and care about improving their local health services for the good of the whole community.

SCAS currently has 13 vacancies for public governors across Hampshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire, as well as a new constituency covering the rest of England and Wales.Professor Sir Keith Willet CBE, chair at SCAS, said: "Our member and our governors are at the core of the trust, and rightly have a say on how we can improve our services to meet the needs of the people we serve.

"The NHS and SCAS really need to hear those voices and you can help make a difference to your local emergency services if you stand as a SCAS governor in this year's elections."Helen Ramsay, lead governor at SCAS, added: "Governors care about improving their local health services and are keen to develop stronger links between SCAS and their local communities.

