‘You can help make a difference’ – South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust seeking new governors
Governors are local people who have an interest in and care about improving their local health services for the good of the whole community.
SCAS currently has 13 vacancies for public governors across Hampshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire, as well as a new constituency covering the rest of England and Wales.Professor Sir Keith Willet CBE, chair at SCAS, said: "Our member and our governors are at the core of the trust, and rightly have a say on how we can improve our services to meet the needs of the people we serve.
"The NHS and SCAS really need to hear those voices and you can help make a difference to your local emergency services if you stand as a SCAS governor in this year's elections."Helen Ramsay, lead governor at SCAS, added: "Governors care about improving their local health services and are keen to develop stronger links between SCAS and their local communities.
"As a council of governors, we need to understand and represent the requirements of the people whom we serve and actively listen and value what people have to say."Nominations open on September 28 and close at 5pm on October 26. In order to stand in the elections, you need to become a member of the foundation trust after which you can nominate yourself.For further details, visit scas.nhs.uk/elections*SCAS serves a population of seven million people across six counties and employs more than 4,600 staff who, together with over 1,000 volunteer community and co-responders, enabled the organisation to attend more than 508,000 incidents via 999 in 2022/23, handle 1.3 million calls to NHS 111 and make 970,000 patient transport service journeys.