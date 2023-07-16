Young adults reminded about the importance of catching up with vaccines ahead of summer travel and festival plans

'Many young people might not be aware that they’ve missed out on important vaccinations'

The UK Health Security Agency said there had been 128 cases of measles between January and June 2023, compared with 54 cases across 2022 – with 66% of cases detected in London.

The risk in the capital is thought to be because of low vaccination rates over several years, further worsened by the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Liz Fairhurst, HCCs Cabinet Lead Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, said: ‘Due to the pandemic, some people may have missed getting their routine vaccines and are not fully protected, which puts them at risk of catching and spreading serious illnesses.

‘We strongly urge Hampshire residents to take this opportunity to check they’re up to date with their vaccines before their summer holidays or attending any festivals.

‘Vaccination not only protects someone’s health but also helps prevent the spread of diseases within our communities.’

‘Many young people might not be aware that they’ve missed out on important vaccinations and that’s where parents and carers can help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Having a conversation with a young adult about the importance of vaccination can help protect them, especially if they’re about to mix with large numbers of people at events or while travelling.

‘If you’re unsure if your own or your child’s vaccinations are up to date, contact your GP Practice to find out.”

As a reminder, some of the vaccines that young people should have had by age 14 include:

*The MMR vaccine - two doses of which should be given by the time a child starts school but can be provided at any point thereafter, if any doses are missed. This vaccine protects against three diseases: measles, mumps and rubella.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Vaccines that protect against diphtheria, tetanus, polio, and whooping cough. These are given at various points throughout childhood, with a booster given in school year 9.

*Meningitis vaccines, which include the Meningitis B, HiB/Meningitis C and Meningitis ACWY vaccine. The last of these is given to children who are in school years 9 and 10.

*The HPV vaccine, which helps protect against cancers caused by the human papillomavirus and is given to both boys and girls at 12 to 13 years of age.