The Maternity Practice Development team pose with the selfie frame at last year's Proud To Be PHU Awards. Picture: Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust

The Portsmouth News Patient Choice Award is a category in the Trust’s annual Proud To Be PHU Awards 2023 – an event which recognises the fantastic work of staff working at the Trust.

Nominations can be made by patients who have either been cared for as an in-patient at Queen Alexandra Hospital or attended an outpatient appointment at the Trust.

Loved ones of patients can also nominate healthcare staff who they feel have made a real difference.

Military colleagues gather around a table for a group photo at last year's Proud To Be PHU Awards. Picture: Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust

Last year, Critical Care Staff Nurse Dominique Byrne received the Patient Choice Award after being nominated by the mum of a young patient, who sadly passed away.

The mum said: ‘Dom went above and beyond in so many ways when she was caring for our daughter. Nothing was too much trouble, including staying later on in her shift if needed.’

Penny Emerit, Chief Executive at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: ‘The Proud To Be PHU Awards is such a special event which gives us the opportunity to thank our staff and celebrate them for the difference they make to both patient care and to their colleagues.

‘All of the categories in our awards are special, but to be nominated by patients or their families is a wonderful reflection of the outstanding care delivered by our teams.’

The Maternity Practice Development team at last year's Proud To Be PHU Awards. Picture: Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust

You can submit nominations for a staff member or team now via the nomination form on the PHU website https://www.porthosp.nhs.uk/proudtobephuawardshtm

Entries close on Wednesday June 21 and shortlisted nominees will be announced for the public vote on Wednesday July 5.

Kelly Brown, editor of The News, added: ‘We are thrilled to support the Proud To Be PHU Awards and get our readers to nominate staff who they feel have gone above and beyond.

‘We can't wait to hear about all the fantastic work that has been going on in Portsmouth at this year's awards.’

Group photograph of QA staff at the 2022 Proud To Be PHU Awards. Picture: Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust

