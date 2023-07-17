News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

13 memorable pictures of people and places in Stamshaw over the years

From war times to football clubs, VE celebrations and the old swimming pool, these pictures will take you back to yesteryear in Stamshaw.
By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST

Here are 13 memorable pictures of people and places in Stamshaw over the years.

Newcomen Road, Portsmouth after a flying bomb fell on July 15th 1944. This was the last bomb to fall on Portsmouth. Picture: The News Portsmouth

1. Stamshaw

Newcomen Road, Portsmouth after a flying bomb fell on July 15th 1944. This was the last bomb to fall on Portsmouth. Picture: The News Portsmouth Photo: -

Photo Sales
Local school children cheer the arrival of the Duke of Edinburgh at Harrison House, Stamshaw on the 24th March 1988. Picture: (B3848-1)

2. Stamshaw

Local school children cheer the arrival of the Duke of Edinburgh at Harrison House, Stamshaw on the 24th March 1988. Picture: (B3848-1) Photo: -

Photo Sales
Newcomen Road, Stamshaw circa 1920. A view looking west down Newcomen Road, Stamshaw. Any clues to what the tall pole was in used for? Picture: David Gardener collection.

3. Stamshaw

Newcomen Road, Stamshaw circa 1920. A view looking west down Newcomen Road, Stamshaw. Any clues to what the tall pole was in used for? Picture: David Gardener collection. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Stamshaw evacuees at Eastleigh with Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth in December 1939.

4. Stamshaw

Stamshaw evacuees at Eastleigh with Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth in December 1939. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4