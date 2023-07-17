From war times to football clubs, VE celebrations and the old swimming pool, these pictures will take you back to yesteryear in Stamshaw.
Here are 13 memorable pictures of people and places in Stamshaw over the years.
Newcomen Road, Portsmouth after a flying bomb fell on July 15th 1944. This was the last bomb to fall on Portsmouth. Picture: The News Portsmouth Photo: -
Local school children cheer the arrival of the Duke of Edinburgh at Harrison House, Stamshaw on the 24th March 1988.
Picture: (B3848-1) Photo: -
Newcomen Road, Stamshaw circa 1920. A view looking west down Newcomen Road, Stamshaw. Any clues to what the tall pole was in used for? Picture: David Gardener collection. Photo: -
Stamshaw evacuees at Eastleigh with Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth in December 1939. Photo: -