The very first submarine commissioned by the Royal Navy HMS Holland 1. Picture: NMRN

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is hosting events across its different galleries and attractions between Friday September 8 and Sunday 17.

Highlights include seeing the groundbreaking work being done to look after Lord Nelson’s flagship, HMS Victory, and the chance to look behind the scenes at the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

All events for Heritage Open Days are completely free, and visitors are encouraged to book as soon as possible.

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture, offering free access to heritage events and activities.

The scheme also gives visitors the opportunity to experience sites that usually charge for admission.

Gosport pioneered Heritage Open Days in England in 1992, and this tradition continues at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum and Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower.

Their experiences will showcase the engrossing stories of submariners and pioneers of underwater warfare, alongside a unique chance to visit Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower for an experience especially created for families with children with SEND or sensory issues.

Mary Rose Trust are also running behind the scenes tours of the Museum’s Reserve Collection for Heritage Open Days 2023, although spaces for these tours are currently full.

For more information and to book, visit https://historicdockyard.co.uk/whats-on/list/?tribe-bar-search=Heritage+Open+Days