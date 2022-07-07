Film company wants to see your memories of historic raising of Mary Rose in Portsmouth

This October marks the 40th anniversary since Henry VIII’s favourite warship was raised from the seabed of the Solent, where she had lain since sinking in 1545. The incredible feat of engineering was watched by crowds of onlookers along the seafront and 60 million viewers on TV.

Many of us old enough to remember will have their own specific memories of what they were doing on that momentous day of October 11, 1982.

TV company Stand Tall Media is making a documentary for Channel 4 about the day to coincide with the anniversary and is reaching out to readers of The News to gather your images from the day - with the hope that someone, somewhere may have caught the action on film.

The Mary Rose in her cradle being brought ashore by barge in October 1982.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We are looking for people who were there on October 10 and 11 1982 to share any photos, videos or films they may have of this momentous occasion.’

The Mary Rose was raised using a purpose-built lifting frame which was placed in position and supported on four legs above the wreck. There was an anxious period of waiting for the weather and tide to be favourable, before the lifting frame was raised by the crane Tog Mor, and the hull was seen by the eyes of the world for the first time for more than 400 years.

For more information on sharing your photos and film, contact [email protected]