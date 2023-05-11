News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday

Historic England appealing for ‘memories, photos and gems of information’ as part of its Missing Pieces Project

Historic England is appealing for hidden histories to be shared and for overlooked places to be celebrated as part of its Missing Pieces Project.

By Simon Carter
Published 11th May 2023, 10:01 BST- 2 min read
The Eastney Beam Engine House is on the National Heritage List. Picture: Malcolm WellsThe Eastney Beam Engine House is on the National Heritage List. Picture: Malcolm Wells
The Eastney Beam Engine House is on the National Heritage List. Picture: Malcolm Wells

The heritage body is calling for people to upload to its website photos or stories about any of the more than 400,000 places on the National Heritage List for England.

Submissions by users, intended to give people a fuller picture of historic locations, will be added to the list entry for the place that is being celebrated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

List entries have three tabs – an overview, an official list entry, and a third tab for comments and photos.

Everyone looking at that list entry can see other people’s additions, such as information, drawings, an audio clip of memories, a film clip, a scan of a document or more.

Most Popular

Rachel Prothero, of Historic England, said: ‘The Missing Pieces Project is a great way for people to get out and about and discover the historic places where they live, work or visit.

‘There’s a fascinating range of places on the National Heritage List for England and we’re learning about these special spaces every day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We’re looking forward to seeing the memories, photos and gems of information that celebrate the places that people love, and, together, discovering more about them.’

Among the Portsmouth places on the National Heritage List is Portsmouth Grammar School, Portsmouth & Southsea railway station, Portsmouth Sailing Club, the High School for Girls, the War Memorials and the Eastney Depot Engine House.

St George’s Barracks, the Commandants House and parts of the Royal Naval Hospital at Haslar are among the Gosport sites on the list.

The Red Lion Hotel, Burpham House and the Motor Boat and Sailing Club House are among the Fareham entrants on the list.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Havant, entrants include the signal box at the railway station, the War Memorial and the White Hart pub.

To search the whole list and add your own comments, visit https://historicengland.org.uk/

Related topics:Historic England