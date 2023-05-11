Historic England appealing for ‘memories, photos and gems of information’ as part of its Missing Pieces Project

The Eastney Beam Engine House is on the National Heritage List. Picture: Malcolm Wells

The heritage body is calling for people to upload to its website photos or stories about any of the more than 400,000 places on the National Heritage List for England.

Submissions by users, intended to give people a fuller picture of historic locations, will be added to the list entry for the place that is being celebrated.

List entries have three tabs – an overview, an official list entry, and a third tab for comments and photos.

Everyone looking at that list entry can see other people’s additions, such as information, drawings, an audio clip of memories, a film clip, a scan of a document or more.

Rachel Prothero, of Historic England, said: ‘The Missing Pieces Project is a great way for people to get out and about and discover the historic places where they live, work or visit.

‘There’s a fascinating range of places on the National Heritage List for England and we’re learning about these special spaces every day.

‘We’re looking forward to seeing the memories, photos and gems of information that celebrate the places that people love, and, together, discovering more about them.’

Among the Portsmouth places on the National Heritage List is Portsmouth Grammar School, Portsmouth & Southsea railway station, Portsmouth Sailing Club, the High School for Girls, the War Memorials and the Eastney Depot Engine House.

St George’s Barracks, the Commandants House and parts of the Royal Naval Hospital at Haslar are among the Gosport sites on the list.

The Red Lion Hotel, Burpham House and the Motor Boat and Sailing Club House are among the Fareham entrants on the list.

In Havant, entrants include the signal box at the railway station, the War Memorial and the White Hart pub.