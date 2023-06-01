Barry Jefferies outside the gates of the former Victoria Barracks, where he had joined the navy 60 years before. Right - Barry Jefferies as best man at friend's wedding in 1967

He was born in Harwell, then in Berkshire but now in Oxfordshire, and after working in a butchers he came down to Portsmouth a few weeks before his 17th birthday to join the Royal Navy in Victoria Barracks, now Pembroke Park.

After just four months of basic training he was despatched to join the carrier HMS Indefatigable for sea training before returning to Portsmouth to be based in Victory Barracks, now HMS Nelson.

His next ship while still in training was the light fleet carrier HMS Perseus for six months before another return to Victory Barracks.

He was then drafted to his first ship, the Town-class cruiser HMS Glasgow, then berthed at South Railway Jetty in the dockyard.

Barry told me the Glasgow was the first ship in the navy to be commissioned into general service. This meant she did not go away for two-and-half years at a time but came home every six months or so.

On returning to Portsmouth, Barry was drafted to the reserve fleet anchored north of Portsmouth Harbour and up Fareham Creek. In Barry’s words: ‘The flotilla was nearly as large as today’s modern active fleet!’

He was based in HMS Sheffield, in G Mooring off Whale Island, but also served aboard the battleship HMS Vanguard.

Barry recalled that Whale Island was a devil of a place to get to. Buses to Twyford Avenue, then the long walk down Derby Road and across the bridge to the island - and then a long walk to his ship. All with a kit bag as well.

‘If I had a pint or three in the Mediterranean pub, by the time I was on board I was completely sober,’ Barry recalled.

In January 1958 Barry was flown to Malta to join the Ton class minesweeper HMS Penston and a few months later flown back to Southampton to pick up another minesweeper, HMS Maxton.

In 1960 Barry served in the destroyer-cum-frigate HMS Wakeful and a year later was drafted to HMS Vernon for three months on a torpedo course, after which he was flown once again back to Malta to join another minesweeper, HMS Meon.

During his 14 months in the Meon, Barry visited Bahrain, Aden, Bombay and then a visit of a lifetime - in those days - to the Seychelles. On return to Portsmouth, he was promoted to petty officer.

In January 1965 Barry was drafted to HMS Triumph, a former carrier converted to a fleet repair ship. She was required in Singapore and Barry told me she made the trip in 15 days.

Remaining out east for two years, Barry returned to Rosyth for a mechanisation course lasting 20 months. After the course Barry had his wish and joined the submarine service.

His first sub was the porpoise class boat HMS Cachalot. His first voyage was an 11-day trip across the Atlantic to Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Something civilians may not know, diesel boats had to travel on the surface - unless on exercise or at war.

Barry said the trip across the Atlantic was pure hell. With a large swell, most of the voyage made the boat toss and turn and with everyone in bunks rather than hammocks, which swayed with the boat’s motion, life was uncomfortable.

On the return voyage, the Atlantic was like a mill pond. When not on duty Barry would be sunbathing on the deck and when he arrived home said he had a great suntan.

Barry served for three years in the Cachalot, travelling around Europe showing the flag and in October 1976 he retired from the navy.

One story Barry enjoyed telling was when serving in the carrier HMS Triumph in 1966.

They were standing off a port close by the city of Karachi, Pakistan, as the carrier was too big to enter. A liberty boat took the sailors ashore for leave.

One evening Barry was Duty Petty Officer at the top of the companionway, the flight of steps lowered so that sailors could board and alight the liberty boat.

One late evening, Barry was on duty with the Officer of the Watch when the liberty boat drew up alongside and the sailors climbed the flight and reported back on board.

One sailor stood in front of the officer and Barry - he was stark naked!

The officer of the watch looked the sailor up and down, trying not to grin. Barry also stifled a laugh.

The officer asked: ‘What can I do for you, sailor?’

‘Please sir, I’ve lost my ID’ the sailor replied.

The officer turned to Barry and shrugged his shoulders. ‘Petty officer, take this man below. I’ll sort him out later.’

Barry told me the sailor was taken to his mess and he asked for an explanation. It appears it was so hot that evening the sailor had jumped from the boat for a swim. His tropical uniform of white shorts and white front became water-logged so he stripped off. His mates hauled him back on board.

When he appeared before the commander’s table to explain the loss of his ID, no mention was made of the loss of uniform.

I wonder if such events happen today?

Barry ran a pub in Kingston-upon-Thames for a year, then for the following seven years ran the Sarisbury Green Social Club.

For some years he lived in Elphinstone Road, Southsea, from where he worked for the city council.

He was a staunch member of the Royal Naval Engineers Benevolent Society club (R.N.E.B.S.) in Clarence Parade, Southsea, and the Irish Club in Elm Grove. On retirement, he lived in Trafalgar House.

He leaves a daughter, Lorraine, who would like to thank the staff of the Mary Rose Nursing Home, Copnor, for their care and attention to Barry in his final days.