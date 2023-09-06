The blue plaque in Southsea commemorating Kate Edmonds, the city's first woman elected as a councillor in 1918, along with the activist suffragettes who supported her

While eye-catching plates commemorating famous and notable historical figures can currently be seen on buildings and dwellings in towns and cities across the UK, the official scheme is London-only.

The capital’s scheme was launched in 1866, with those in the rest of the country managed through various local bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there is now a move to create an official England-wide system, with the House of Lords set to debate an amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill to change the current capital-only approach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The amendment is being tabled by arts and culture minister Lord Parkinson and is also backed by Baroness Pinnock and Lord Mendoza.

Lord Parkinson said: “London’s blue plaques are world renowned. For over 150 years they have helped to celebrate the rich and diverse heritage of our capital city and the people who have passed through it.

“But people everywhere should be able to celebrate the figures who have shaped their community – which is why we are seeking to extend this opportunity across the country, to allow people and buildings from anywhere in England to be nominated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I encourage people to get thinking about who has helped to define their community and makes them proud of where they live so that their impact on their home area, as well as the wider world, can be recognised and celebrated.”

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport, Historic England and English Heritage will together develop a new wider scheme.

Here in Portsmouth, there are numerous blue plaques throughout the city, including:

*Peter Sellers: A plaque for the actor and comedian can be found outside the house where he was born at 96 Castle Road, Southsea – now the Mayfair Restaurant;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Rudyard Kipling: The writer and Nobel Laureate is commemorated with a plaque on his former house in 4 Campbell Road, Southsea, where he lived as a child;

*Charles Dickens: The much-loved author is celebrated with a blue plaque at his birth place in Old Commercial Road;

*Nevil Shute Norway: A plaque for the aircraft designer and Royal Naval officer can be found outside his former home in Helena Road, Southsea.

*Sir Alec Rose: The former Royal Navy sailor and fruit merchant circumnavigated the globe single-handedly in 1967–68, for which he was knighted. A plaque can be found along Southsea seafront on the wall by the hovercraft which commemorates his landing point after his epic voyage.