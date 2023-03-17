News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
6 minutes ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
1 hour ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
2 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
2 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
13 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned

Picture gallery – Bransbury v Pompey Chimes, AC Copnor Reserves v Soberton, Chichester v Havant Town, all Portsmouth Sunday League

Matt Morgan netted twice as Bransbury Wanderers recorded only their second City of Portsmouth Sunday League victory of the season.

By Simon Carter
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:24 GMT- 1 min read
Bransbury Wanderers have just scored one of their five goals against Pompey Chimes. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Bransbury Wanderers have just scored one of their five goals against Pompey Chimes. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Bransbury Wanderers have just scored one of their five goals against Pompey Chimes. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Dan Morgan, Joshua Perkins and Reece Baldock were also on target in a 5-1 Division 3 success against Pompey Chimes.

In Division 6, leaders Chichester defeated Havant Town 2-1 with goals from Ben Rosam and Rob Whitehead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the same division, Brad Hartill struck twice as AC Copnor Reserves beat Soberton 3-1. Zak Goodyear also scored.

Bransbury Wanderers keeper at full stretch. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Bransbury Wanderers keeper at full stretch. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Bransbury Wanderers keeper at full stretch. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Most Popular
Bransbury (blue) v Pompey Chimes. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Bransbury (blue) v Pompey Chimes. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Bransbury (blue) v Pompey Chimes. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Bransbury (blue) v Pompey Chimes. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Bransbury (blue) v Pompey Chimes. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Bransbury (blue) v Pompey Chimes. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Soberton (orange) v AC Copnor Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Soberton (orange) v AC Copnor Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Soberton (orange) v AC Copnor Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Soberton (orange) v AC Copnor Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Soberton (orange) v AC Copnor Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Soberton (orange) v AC Copnor Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Soberton (orange) v AC Copnor Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Soberton (orange) v AC Copnor Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Soberton (orange) v AC Copnor Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Soberton (orange) v AC Copnor Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Soberton (orange) v AC Copnor Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Soberton (orange) v AC Copnor Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Chichester (red/black) v Havant Town. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Chichester (red/black) v Havant Town. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Chichester (red/black) v Havant Town. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Chichester (red/black) v Havant Town. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Chichester (red/black) v Havant Town. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Chichester (red/black) v Havant Town. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Chichester (red/black) v Havant Town. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Chichester (red/black) v Havant Town. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Chichester (red/black) v Havant Town. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Chichester (red/black) v Havant Town. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Chichester (red/black) v Havant Town. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Chichester (red/black) v Havant Town. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Sunday LeagueCity of Portsmouth