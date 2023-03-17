Picture gallery – Bransbury v Pompey Chimes, AC Copnor Reserves v Soberton, Chichester v Havant Town, all Portsmouth Sunday League
Matt Morgan netted twice as Bransbury Wanderers recorded only their second City of Portsmouth Sunday League victory of the season.
By Simon Carter
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:24 GMT- 1 min read
Dan Morgan, Joshua Perkins and Reece Baldock were also on target in a 5-1 Division 3 success against Pompey Chimes.
In Division 6, leaders Chichester defeated Havant Town 2-1 with goals from Ben Rosam and Rob Whitehead.
In the same division, Brad Hartill struck twice as AC Copnor Reserves beat Soberton 3-1. Zak Goodyear also scored.