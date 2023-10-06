News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
The Portsmouth Cross held aloft during the procession along Oyster Street in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Mike CooterThe Portsmouth Cross held aloft during the procession along Oyster Street in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Mike Cooter
The Portsmouth Cross held aloft during the procession along Oyster Street in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Mike Cooter

‘Poignant service to honour seafarers’ held at Portsmouth Cathedral

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr Tom Coles, led the city in its annual service for seafarers and those who have lost their lives at sea.
By Simon Carter
Published 6th Oct 2023, 09:45 BST

The service, at Portsmouth Cathedral in Old Portsmouth, also commemorated the life of Admiral Lord Nelson.

The service was led by the Dean of Portsmouth, the Very Reverend Dr Anthony Cane.

Senior officers from the Royal Navy attended the cathedral service, as well as representatives of community, military and charitable organisations.

A collection was taken for the Seafarers' Charity.

Prior to the service, The Lord Mayor led a short civic procession along St Thomas's Street to the cathedral. After the service the same procession took attendees to the statue of Admiral Lord Nelson in Grand Parade, Old Portsmouth, where the Lord-Lieutenant led the laying of wreaths.

The Lord Mayor said: "It is important, as a port city, that we take the time to be thankful for seafarers and remember those who have lost their lives at sea.

"I am honoured to be part of this poignant service to honour seafarers."

The service took place just a few days after Lord Nelson’s birthday, which was on September 28 1758.

The procession along Oyster Street in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Mike Cooter

1. The procession along Oyster Street in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Mike Cooter (011023)

The procession along Oyster Street in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Standards lowered during the national anthem at Portsmouth Cathedral. Picture: Mike Cooter

2. Standards lowered during the national anthem at Portsmouth Cathedral. Picture: Mike Cooter (011023)

Standards lowered during the national anthem at Portsmouth Cathedral. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Tom and Nikki Coles, Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth, head the procession at the Service For Seafarers at Portsmouth Cathedral. Picture: Mike Cooter

3. Tom and Nikki Coles, Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth, head the procession at the Service For Seafarers at Portsmouth Cathedral. Picture: Mike Cooter (011023)

Tom and Nikki Coles, Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth, head the procession at the Service For Seafarers at Portsmouth Cathedral. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
A final prayer before the committal of the wreath into the Solent. Picture: Mike Cooter

4. A final prayer before the committal of the wreath into the Solent. Picture: Mike Cooter (011023)

A final prayer before the committal of the wreath into the Solent. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth CathedralMayorOld Portsmouth