Portsmouth could be added to Europe-wide walking trail commemorating the World War Two liberation from the Nazis

Royal British Legion standard bearers pay their respects at last year's memorial service at the D-Day Stone in Southsea. With its links to the liberation of Europe, the city has been eyed as being added to a European walking trail. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Liberation Route Europe (LRE) has already created a memorial trail across nine different countries on the mainland. It connects sites, museums and events that commemorate the advance of the Allies from 1943-45. The route allows people to walk and travel along stunning locations while learning about WWII history - and the push is on to bring it across the channel, through Portsmouth and out to significant sites across Hampshire.

With the region’s indelible links to the D-Day story it would be a natural part of any UK trail and is in the sights of the recently-formed UK branch of the LRE Foundation, which has as its main objective making the history of the conflict relevant and accessible, especially for younger generations.

‘The UK has a lot to offer the Liberation Route Europe Hiking Trail project and the new routes will enable many people to explore the stunning countryside, fascinating stories, and unique historical sites and museums,’ said Ben Mayne, LRE UK Director.

The UK section is still in its initial stages but to further the aim, a team from LRE UK visited Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to meet local stakeholders and to gather their feedback. Ben was accompanied by Emme Johnson, project officer for the LRE Foundation. Further discussions have been planned for London and International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln. Ben said : “Designed as a sustainable tourism product, the network aims to help drive tourism across multiple counties and contribute to the local economy. We are excited to be progressing with the route and look forward to the exciting developments to come.’

He added: ‘In Hampshire we currently have 70 “points of interest” but that is still growing and we have not yet included all the museums in this yet either. If there is any local museum, history group, walking group or cycling group that wants to know more they can contact me. We would love people to get in touch with us.’

