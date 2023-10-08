£15,000 council grant makes ‘huge difference’ to Petersfield Museum and Art Gallery

Some of Gyles Brandreth's colourful collection of jumpers

The St Peter’s Road tourist attraction brings the town’s past into the present through a brilliant mix of artefacts and interactive displays.

It has been able to reach even more visitors with a range of events, activities and workshops funded by £15,000 from East Hampshire District Council’s Supporting Communities Fund.

In total 76 workshops - ranging from archaeological digs on the Heath to craft groups - have attracted 570 participants, many of them pupils from local schools.

EHDC Cllr Adeel Shah, Community Development Officer Lucy Whittle, Jeremy Mitchell (Fundraising Trustee) and Ryan Watts (Head of Engagement) in the former Petersfield police station's prison cell

Jeremy Mitchell, of Petersfield Museum and Art Gallery, said: “We really value the help and support we receive from EHDC and its councillors.

“As an independent museum and art gallery, without any statutory funding, we really do need this extra support.

"Without it we would not be able to give our communities anything like the additional events and activities that we do.

“EHDC’s grants have made a huge difference to what we are able to provide to residents.”

EHDC Cllr Adeel Shah and Community Development Officer Lucy Whittle visited Petersfield Museum and Art Gallery. They are pictured with Jeremy Mitchell, Fundraising Trustee

The museum’s displays range from the heath’s ancient human history to a colourful collection of jolly jumpers owned by TV personality Gyles Brandreth, a big supporter of the museum.

The building is located in the town’s former police station and courthouse, and visitors can learn about law enforcement in the past and even spend some time in the local cell.

They can also examine a huge display of pictures taken by local photographer Don Eades.

Alongside the £15,000 of funding from the Supporting Communities Fund, the museum and art gallery has previously received around £1,500 in grants from local Petersfield councillors which was used to preserve the former Petersfield Post snapper’s incredible collection.

A mural inside the Petersfield Museum

Cllr Adeel Shah, EHDC’s Portfolio Holder for Community Development and Engagement, said after visiting the venue: “I never knew Petersfield had such a rich and fascinating history.

"The displays and artefacts are well presented to keep everyone involved in the story of the town.

“What really seemed encouraging to me was the work they are doing to draw more and more people to the museum through workshops and activities.

“In this way they are reaching a new audience and introducing new people to the culture and history of the area. It was fascinating to see the great work they are doing and I am delighted EHDC has been able to support them through our grants.”

The Supporting Communities Fund is now in its second round of funding. The first three years (2019 – 2021) saw a wide variety of groups across the district benefit from this important grant fund.

The 2023 SCF has awarded over £300,000 to 19 projects across the district supporting projects from community festivals, to counselling services and improvements to sports facilities.