Scale model of Portsmouth sixth-rate frigate Sphinx set for auction and expected to be worth thousands of pounds

A MODEL of a historical Portsmouth frigate is forecast to make thousands of pounds at auction.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 1:59 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 2:00 pm

The 1:36 scale model of the sixth-rate Sphinx frigate is estimated to be worth between £8,000 and £12,000.

It is made from alder and fruitwood, and contains a framed hull, an ebony main wale, gun ports with cast brass guns in trucks, and a finely carved figurehead with carved decoration along bulwarks and stern – among other details.

Royal Navy: HMS Dragon to roar back into action thanks to Portsmouth teams as na...

A 1:36 scale model of the sixth-rate frigate Sphinx, constructed in Portsmouth, is set to go under the hammer for thousands of pounds. Picture: Charles Miller Auctions.

Sphinx has an illustrious history, being ordered from Portsmouth dockyard in 1773.

She was constructed just before the revolt in the American colonies, sailing to North America with Admiral Parker's squadron in March, 1776.

Two years later, Sphinx was captured by L’Amphitrite, a French 32-gun vessel, near Martinique, in November 1779.

After years of service under various commanders, she was laid up in Portsmouth in 1799, and sold for breaking in 1811.

Bids for the model frigate, and viewing bookings, can be made through the Charles Miller website.

