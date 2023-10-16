Stephen Morgan calls for constituents to offer suggestions for Remembrance tribute in Parliament
Working alongside the Royal British Legion, the Speaker of House of Commons has again arranged for a House of Commons ‘Constituency Garden of Remembrance’ to be installed to mark this year’s remembrance commemorations.All 650 MPs have been invited by the Speaker to plant their Remembrance tributes in New Palace Yard, ensuring every constituency can be represented and remembered in a single place.Suggestions for the remembrance tribute can be to an individual, regiment or community that has a connection with Mr Morgan’s constituency of Portsmouth South.Mr Morgan will be planting his tribute on behalf of constituents in the run up to Armistice Day.He said: “As a Portsmouth MP, I know how important it is for communities that we honour those who served our country to defend our freedoms.
"Remembrance is a special time in Portsmouth and across the country, bringing with it an opportunity to shed light on the unique and unheard stories about the services and sacrifices made to keep us safe.“I welcome the opportunity to play my role in doing so up in Parliament, with the third year of this thoughtful initiative by the Legion and Speaker of the House of Commons.“I look forward to receiving many suggestions from constituents for who they think Portsmouth should honour and remember this year.”*Nominations should be emailed to stephen.mo[email protected] by no later than 5pm on Friday November 3.