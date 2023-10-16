Stephen Morgan calls for constituents to offer suggestions for Remembrance tribute in Parliament

Working alongside the Royal British Legion, the Speaker of House of Commons has again arranged for a House of Commons ‘Constituency Garden of Remembrance’ to be installed to mark this year’s remembrance commemorations.All 650 MPs have been invited by the Speaker to plant their Remembrance tributes in New Palace Yard, ensuring every constituency can be represented and remembered in a single place.Suggestions for the remembrance tribute can be to an individual, regiment or community that has a connection with Mr Morgan’s constituency of Portsmouth South.Mr Morgan will be planting his tribute on behalf of constituents in the run up to Armistice Day.He said: “As a Portsmouth MP, I know how important it is for communities that we honour those who served our country to defend our freedoms.