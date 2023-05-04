The sad toll of young lives lost during bombing raids on Portsmouth in World War II

Children and parents pose for a VE Day street party in Seaview, Stamshaw, a road now under the Rudmore roundabout.

I wonder how many of you know that 164 babies, children and young people aged between three weeks and 18-years old were killed over five years of war in the city alone?

There were also another 26 aged between 19 and 21. Is it not, therefore, wonderful to see these smiling, happy children with their mothers at VE Day street parties?

As someone who has never known war to the extent these children had, and the fact the bombing and war was at last over and done with, I find it somewhat wonderful that they all survived.

A VE party in Crofton Road, Milton

Their smiles says it all.

Smiling faces in Silverlock Street, Stamshaw. The ladies on the right are against a street community air raid shelter.

