The sad toll of young lives lost during bombing raids on Portsmouth in World War II
When reading of civilian deaths in Portsmouth during World War II, one thinks mostly of adults.
By Bob Hind
I wonder how many of you know that 164 babies, children and young people aged between three weeks and 18-years old were killed over five years of war in the city alone?
There were also another 26 aged between 19 and 21. Is it not, therefore, wonderful to see these smiling, happy children with their mothers at VE Day street parties?
As someone who has never known war to the extent these children had, and the fact the bombing and war was at last over and done with, I find it somewhat wonderful that they all survived.
Their smiles says it all.