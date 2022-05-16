In this selection you will see a couple of images from the grand opening of South Parade Pier on 12th August 1908, British track cyclist and double Olympic gold medal winner Clarence Brickwood Kingsbury, who competed in the 1908 Summer Olympics being welcomed back to his home town of Portsmouth, the new South Parade Parade Pier under construction in May and the launching of HMS St Vincent in this year.
The new south Parade Parade Pier under construction in May 1908
Photo: The News archive
The theatre in the pavilion on South Parade Pier in 1908
Photo: The News archive
More than 60,000 people welcomed double Olympic gold medal winner Clarrie Kingsbury back to Portsmouth after his triumph at London 1908.
Clarence Brickwood Kingsbury was a British track cyclist who competed in the 1908 Summer Olympics. He belonged to the Paddington and North End cycling clubs
Photo: The News archive
Excited locals on the opening day of South Parade Pier on August 12, 1908
Photo: The News archive