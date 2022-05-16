A view of the dockyard about 1908 with Gosport ferries in the foreground. The railway line opened in 1876. It was built as part of the harbour extension across the foreshore of Watering Island. The jetty here was constructed in 1860 and was especially suitable for troopships
10 amazing images of Portsmouth in 1908

We are going way back with this gallery. We hope you enjoy viewing these really old images that give you an insight into what was happening at the time.

By Deborah Croker
Monday, 16th May 2022, 10:24 pm

In this selection you will see a couple of images from the grand opening of South Parade Pier on 12th August 1908, British track cyclist and double Olympic gold medal winner Clarence Brickwood Kingsbury, who competed in the 1908 Summer Olympics being welcomed back to his home town of Portsmouth, the new South Parade Parade Pier under construction in May and the launching of HMS St Vincent in this year.

1. Memories of Portsmouth in 1908

The new south Parade Parade Pier under construction in May 1908

2. Memories of Portsmouth in 1908

The theatre in the pavilion on South Parade Pier in 1908

3. Memories of Portsmouth in 1908

More than 60,000 people welcomed double Olympic gold medal winner Clarrie Kingsbury back to Portsmouth after his triumph at London 1908. Clarence Brickwood Kingsbury was a British track cyclist who competed in the 1908 Summer Olympics. He belonged to the Paddington and North End cycling clubs

4. Memories of Portsmouth in 1908

Excited locals on the opening day of South Parade Pier on August 12, 1908

