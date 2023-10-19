News you can trust since 1877
10 glorious aerial pictures across Portsmouth area from 1998

Here are some glorious aerial pictures across the Portsmouth area from 1998.
By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Oct 2023, 14:45 BST

Enjoy the gallery here:

Aerial of Haslar and HMS Dolphin in 1998.

Aerial of the CAA building (NATS) Swanwick in 1998.

An aerial of Nutbourne in 1998.

An aerial of Stansted House in Rowlands Castle in 1998.

