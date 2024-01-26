News you can trust since 1877
10 stunning photos that capture life in Havant from 1971 to 1974

Were you living or working in Havant between these years?
By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Apr 2021, 17:16 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 17:37 GMT

Featured in this selection are several street scenes from over the years, the former Havant high school in 1973, Havant Incinerator pictured in July 1974 and the 1971 Havant half marathon. Are you one of the runners or did you study at the school? Perhaps you have some memories from these times?

Market Parade, Havant, with shops lining the road in 1974. Picture: The News PP4821

1. Memories of Havant

Market Parade, Havant, with shops lining the road in 1974. Picture: The News PP4821

The Havant Incinerator in July 1974. Picture: The News PP3393

2. Memories of Havant

The Havant Incinerator in July 1974. Picture: The News PP3393

West Street, Havant 1974. Picture: The News 3026-4

3. Memories of Havant

West Street, Havant 1974. Picture: The News 3026-4

Street scenes at Havant taken April 1971. Picture: The News 4671-3

4. Street scenes at Havant taken April 1971. Picture: The News 4671-3

Street scenes at Havant taken April 1971. Picture: The News 4671-3

