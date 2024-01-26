10 stunning photos that capture life in Havant from 1971 to 1974
Were you living or working in Havant between these years?
By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Apr 2021, 17:16 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 17:37 GMT
Featured in this selection are several street scenes from over the years, the former Havant high school in 1973, Havant Incinerator pictured in July 1974 and the 1971 Havant half marathon. Are you one of the runners or did you study at the school? Perhaps you have some memories from these times?
