10 sublime pictures of historic clock tower that has watched over Southsea for over 100 years
The old clock tower on Southsea’s Castle Road is one of the city’s most iconic landmarks.
By Steve Deeks
Published 2nd Sep 2020, 17:35 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 14:34 GMT
We have had a look back at some historic photos of Castle Road and the adjoining Great Southsea Street over the years.
The Ernest Smith Clock Tower was built in 1903, but with its Tudor-style look it is easy to think that the clock could have been there for hundreds of years.
Its name comes from its first landlord, Ernest Smith, who was a cabinet maker. The building’s use has differed over time – it was one of the south coast’s first car showrooms and has been a hairdressers more recently.
These photos date back as far as 1905, and give a eye-opening glimpse of how Southsea has changed.
MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Portsmouth pubs since 2000 | Portsmouth in 1987 | Southsea hovercraft
Join our new Portsmouth Retro Facebook group to find more fascinating photos and memories from Portsmouth’s past.
1 / 3