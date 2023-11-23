News you can trust since 1877
11 amazing and rare old images of Southsea

Here you will see some exceptionally old images of life on the Southsea shoreline.
By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Sep 2021, 12:07 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 12:42 GMT

These images will transport you back in time. It’s so interesting to see how life was over 100 years ago and to see what still survives to this day. You will see images such as ships of the German fleet visiting Southsea in 1884, a trio of musicians and a Punch and Judy show entertaining people on the beach in 1895, horses on Southsea Common in the 1890s and the Southsea street market traders of 1892.

1. Very old memories of Southsea

circa 1895: A trio of musicians attract a small crowd of children on Southsea beach. (Photo by F J Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

2. Very old memories of Southsea

circa 1895: Crowds watching a Punch and Judy show at Southsea. (Photo by F J Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

3. Very old memories of Southsea

Crowds on the promenade at Southsea, England, 1900. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

4. Very old memories of Southsea

Crowds and prams on the beach at Southsea, England, 1890s. (Photo by F. J. Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

