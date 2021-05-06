11 best local cafes from the past
Here are some great shop facades with beautiful architecture and wonderful reminders of a time when the local cafe was a stylish and elegant place to visit and an experience to savour.
In this selection you will see Loaders Cafe on Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, a rare image of the interior of the Savoy Cafe on the seafront, interesting images of the Continental Cafe in Commercial Road and the Swiss Cafe in Edinburgh Road.
