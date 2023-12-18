News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

11 memorable corner shops from the past in and around Portsmouth

You will see an interesting collection of shops mainly from Portsmouth, but a few from further afield.
By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Jul 2021, 11:56 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 12:34 GMT

Some of those included are great images of old stores Hart’s bakery on the corner of Lake Road and Turk Street, Pink & Sons the grocers on the corner of London Road and Croft Road, North End, Scott’s Bakery on the corner of Haslemere Road and Devonshire Avenue, Portsdown Cycles & Radio premises on the corner of London Road and Lansdowne Avenue, Widley and Tracys furniture store on Commercial Road and Thomas Street corner.

The former Portsdown Cycles & Radio premises on the corner of London Road and Lansdowne Avenue, Widley. Picture: Barry Cox collection

1. Corner shops from the past

The former Portsdown Cycles & Radio premises on the corner of London Road and Lansdowne Avenue, Widley. Picture: Barry Cox collection Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Tracys furniture store on Commercial Road and Thomas Street corner, March 1964

2. Corner shops from the past

Tracys furniture store on Commercial Road and Thomas Street corner, March 1964 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Pink & Sons the grocers on the corner of London Road and Croft Road, North End.

3. Corner shops from the past

Pink & Sons the grocers on the corner of London Road and Croft Road, North End. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Confectioner D.K. Imray on the corner of Kimbolton Road and Hayling Avenue in the 1960's.

4. Corner shops from the past

Confectioner D.K. Imray on the corner of Kimbolton Road and Hayling Avenue in the 1960's. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthLondon Road