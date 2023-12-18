11 memorable corner shops from the past in and around Portsmouth
You will see an interesting collection of shops mainly from Portsmouth, but a few from further afield.
By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Jul 2021, 11:56 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 12:34 GMT
Some of those included are great images of old stores Hart’s bakery on the corner of Lake Road and Turk Street, Pink & Sons the grocers on the corner of London Road and Croft Road, North End, Scott’s Bakery on the corner of Haslemere Road and Devonshire Avenue, Portsdown Cycles & Radio premises on the corner of London Road and Lansdowne Avenue, Widley and Tracys furniture store on Commercial Road and Thomas Street corner.
1 / 3