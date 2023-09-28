11 of the best Portsmouth cafes from the past
Here are some great shop facades with beautiful architecture and wonderful reminders of a time when the local cafe was a stylish and elegant place to visit and an experience to savour.
By Steve Deeks
Published 6th May 2021, 15:11 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 16:45 BST
In this selection you will see Loaders Cafe on Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, a rare image of the interior of the Savoy Cafe on the seafront, interesting images of the Continental Cafe in Commercial Road and the Swiss Cafe in Edinburgh Road.
